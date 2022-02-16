WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is set to undergo minor surgery on his finger soon.

Bischoff revealed the surgery during a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast.

“I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”

Bischoff detailed what the surgery will consist of.

“They’re going to go in, open that up, and cut that growth off the tendons so that I can put my hands in a glove because right now it’s so bad, I can’t put a glove on,” he said. “I’ve been putting this off. I should have done this a year and a half ago to be honest. I put it off and put it off and it wasn’t a problem. Now all of a sudden it’s wintertime and I can’t put my hand in a glove and I’m like, ‘F*ck that. I’m going to go in and have it cut out.’”

