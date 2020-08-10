Eric Bischoff Trashes ECW

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff ripped ECW, stating that no one paid attention to the promotion and their impact was minimal. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s this mystique about [ECW] that is far greater than any level of success they ever achieved as a television property. You can hate me for saying it. I know for people that were a part of this ECW reunion on TNA, it was the most exciting moments of their lives. The first time in any of their lives that they’d been on television, and they had a blast doing it. But if you look at the sheer numbers, ECW was a pimple on a hamster’s a**.

That’s what ECW was, it was a little small town wrestling company, and the people in it, it was a high spot for them. The most important parts of their careers. Many of them went on to do bigger things and become hugely successful because they were able to move on from the name they made for themselves in that little town called ECW. I understand why everybody thinks it was one of the greatest things to happen for a couple of years, but if you go back and look at the numbers, it wouldn’t have survived and couldn’t have survived on a bigger platform.

Paul Heyman, famously, he would use unlicensed music on his show. He would find a song he liked and he’d use it for entrance music. Why? Because nobody was watching the damn thing. He wasn’t going to get sued. Nobody was paying attention, nobody cared.