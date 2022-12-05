In 2010, Garett Bischof followed in his father’s footsteps by starting a career in wrestling as a referee for Impact Wrestling. He did it under a fake identity so nobody would know he was the son of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was then employed by Impact as a backstage worker.

Garrett explained that his father tried to talk him out of getting into wrestling.

“He definitely did his best to talk me out of it, like more than once,” Garett said during an AdFreeShows exclusive interview. “Not because he didn’t want me to pursue a dream or pursue a passion, but because he knew, you see the dirty side of things, you see the dark side of things. It’s not all fun and games, there’s a lot of BS that comes along with it, more so when you are second or third generation, it’s a harder hill to climb.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc