Eric Bischoff drew on his WCW experience while discussing edits to WWE programming on Netflix. On 83 Weeks with Conrad Thompson, Bischoff recalled corporate restrictions on blood and considered whether similar concerns could affect streaming replays.

Bischoff said Turner’s approach changed at different points during his tenure. He remembered receiving a clear mandate:

“There will be no blood.”

He said that restriction could still become an issue when a wrestler bled on pay-per-view. In his recollection, the fact that the event was a separate paid broadcast did not eliminate the corporate objection, and he would be told to remove the blood from the presentation.

Bischoff offered that experience as one possible comparison for the replay discussion.

“So it could be some version of that.”

Thompson emphasized that neither host had inside knowledge of the decisions being discussed. They also considered whether differences between live broadcasts and replays might encourage viewers to watch live.

Bischoff liked that possibility as a business strategy, but presented it as a theory rather than a confirmed WWE plan. His comments follow earlier discussion of how sponsors can influence wrestling’s use of blood.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.