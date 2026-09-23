Eric Bischoff wants Real American Freestyle to grow beyond its major events through a weekly live show and more unscripted programming. In an interview with Heavy Sports, RAF’s chief media officer described Las Vegas as his preferred home for that ambition.

“I’d love to see a weekly live series from Las Vegas,” Bischoff said.

He made clear that he was sharing a personal goal, rather than announcing a deal or conducting public negotiations. The proposed show could operate on a smaller scale than RAF’s numbered and international events while offering more wrestlers an opportunity.

Bischoff also discussed RAF Undiscovered, its two-hour competition-elimination special. He said an unscripted production team was being assembled, with documentaries and additional projects in development.

For Bischoff, introducing audiences to the athletes behind the matches is central to growth. He pointed to The Ultimate Fighter’s impact on UFC as an example of what that kind of programming can accomplish.

Bischoff has previously discussed potential additions to RAF’s talent pool.

Source: DJ Siddiqi’s interview with Eric Bischoff for Heavy Sports.