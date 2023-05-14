Eric Bischoff thinks Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39 was the right decision…sort of.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Jon Chuckery, where he commended the WWE creative team for sticking with a “chase” storyline and creating a compelling obstacle for The American Nightmare to eventually overcome.

I think it’s absolutely the right decision. Having Cody chase that title, yes. If, giant ‘if’ fluorescent colors, fireworks, or anything else you can think of to draw attention to the word ‘if’ in this context; if they have a plan,” he said. “Look at what they did with The Bloodline storyline. That was a phenomenal storyline from a storyteller’s point of view. The character development, the art of each of the characters, the layers in the story, the defined arc within that story, all of it was as good as anything I’ve ever seen in professional wrestling. From a technical point of view. I thought it was amazing, really amazing.

Bischoff adds that if WWE doesn’t have a good plan for Cody to eventually become champion then his loss at WrestleMania 39 was a missed opportunity.

Whoever that team was, if they can replicate anything close to that level of success over the next 12 months, that is absolutely the best decision. On the other hand, if they don’t have a really great plan, then it could be a lost opportunity, but we won’t know until we know.

