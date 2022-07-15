WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is set to release his second autobiography later this year.

“Grateful” is the name of the new book. Bischoff is teaming with “NITRO” author Guy Evans to write the project, which will cover his post-2006 career, including his WWE return, his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, his work with AEW, experiences with TNA, and more.

“Grateful” will be released on Friday, November 11. The book can be pre-ordered via BischoffBook.com, at $54.95 for the hardcover version, and $34.95 for the paperback. Pre-orders from the United States will include copies that are signed by both authors. You can also receive 30% off the “NITRO” book with discount code 30.

The new Bischoff book will be a follow-up to his 2006 “Controversy Creates Cash” release. Bischoff issued new comments on this book and gave insight into what “Grateful” will cover.

“If you were to talk to me in 2006 or 2007,” Bischoff said. “I fully believed that my days in pro wrestling were over. If you had asked me what the next 15 years of my life would look like, it would be nothing like what ultimately transpired. Truthfully, over these past 15 years – while I’ve had some wonderful successes – I’ve had some spectacular failures, too. There have been some really difficult times for my family and I.

“In fact, far from being grateful, there were years in which I was frequently angry – and mostly angry at myself, by the way. But here I am, and as of today…I’ve made a comeback. Not a complete comeback – but close. I’ve learned that it’s one thing to achieve success, but another thing to achieve it, lose it, and then achieve it again. I’m on my way – and Grateful tells that story in its entirety.”

Bischoff continued and said this will be no ordinary pro wrestling autobiography.

“This will be no ordinary pro wrestling autobiography,” Bischoff added. “While granted, this is a story about what’s happened in my life over the past 15 years, it’s also about some of the broader lessons I learned along the way.

“Now don’t get me wrong: throughout this book, there will be more than enough rasslin’ talk to shake a stick at. TNA? It’s all here. My relationship with Hulk Hogan? Read on. My return to WWE in 2019? The Hall of Fame? AEW? Yes, yes and yes. Equally, however, I hope readers take away some useful insights about some of the other topics that are important to me: life, death, family, relationships, business and perhaps some things you’ve rarely heard me talk about – until now.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

