New IMPACT world champion Eric Young spoke to WrestleZone to discuss his big title win on last night’s IMPACT on AXS, where he defeated Eddie Edwards to begin his second reign with the promotion. Highlights are below.

Feeling justified after his big win:

Yeah, it feels good. The big word for me right now is ‘justification.’ Being in wrestling, anyone that says they don’t want to be world champion or be ‘the guy’ for wherever they’re working, they’re either lying to you or they’re in the wrestling business for the wrong reasons. It’s a massive, massive accomplishment for me and it’s a massive responsibility that I take deathly serious. I’m very serious about making this place a destination for everybody viewer-wise, and being the flag-bearer of that is something that is super cool. It’s an amazing opportunity.

Hoping to get more eyes on IMPACT: