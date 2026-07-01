The Eric Young updates continue to surface.

As noted, the longtime pro wrestling veteran was officially announced by TNA Wrestling on Wednesday as having parted ways with the promotion.

Subsequent backstage reports surfaced stating that it was Young who left TNA, and not TNA who got rid of him. There were also reports about the possibility of Young returning to WWE as a result of his TNA departure.

Young caught wind of the talk, as well as what appears to be some wild additional rumors, and addressed everything in a statement released via social media.

“The internet is FN WILD! 3 things to know about the news today,” Young began. “1. I asked for my release! They granted it!”

He continued, “2. I was never on a handshake deal. I have had a binding contract the entire time! 3. I will work where I want how I want and for whom I want! My track record, resume, accolades and reputation are proof of that! See you soon!!!!”

RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update: Eric Young Quit TNA, News On Chances Of Move Back To WWE