IMPACT star Eric Young recently spoke to Inside the Ropes about a variety of topics, including his first run in TNA where he got to team up with James Storm and drink lots of beer. Highlights are below.

On drinking lots of beer in TNA:

Well, I’m way out of practice now and I don’t think I would even be in the running for champion! But, yeah, it was a very cool time. Everyone’s like, “Man, was it weird? I got hired at TNA because I was a good wrestler. I had never done comedy wrestling. I had never been a funny character. I had never done that ever, in my life, before getting there. They asked me if I wanted to do it and I jumped at the opportunity – and the rest is kind of history. Working with James [Storm], doing the the Beer Drinking Championship, I think maybe for some some pretty entertaining television. You know, drinking beer was then and still is a part of my life. I was way better at it then than I am now. I don’t bounce back like I used to do so I have to watch the consumption. But yeah, I loved it, man. I think people dug it. It made us seem it’s more personable. It’s makes us seem like regular people, which we all are. You know, some guys pretend like they’re not but we are.

How he would never want to put his drinking skills up against the Good Brothers: