Eric Young did a recent interview with WhatCulture and during it, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents.

This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now.

“Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite [opponent]. I think he’s one of — right now is probably the most underrated guy in the world. I think he’s the perfect pro wrestler. He’s a friend of mine and it’s gonna sound biased but, I’ve wrestled everybody, you know? I mean, you name it, I’ve shared a ring with ‘em and it’s nothing against other people. We talked about that three-way between Bobby and Austin [Aries] and me is one of my favorite matches of all-time. Me and Bobby versus A.M.W. at Victory Road from years and years ago was unbelievable for a bunch of reasons. Me and Bobby, Last Man Standing in Wembley is probably my favorite TNA match, IMPACT match of all-time.”

