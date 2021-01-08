During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Eric Young spoke on how surprised he was to see the WWE release Miro. Here’s what he had to say:

I did share the ring a little bit with with Miro, really good buddy of mine, a guy that I think is one of the most talented guys in the world – and I’m not blowing smoke. I believe that. Him being released blew my mind and now him signing with AEW is awesome for him, awesome for wrestling fans – because I feel you’re going to get, you know, a real version of who he is and that’s the guy that I would love.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.