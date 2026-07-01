The TNA Wrestling releases continue.

Eric Young is the latest to join the growing list, which includes multiple veteran wrestlers and likewise, longtime important behind-the-scenes figures.

Young joins the list that includes, among others, Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace and many others.

Also rumored to be parting ways with TNA following the completion of his existing contract is former world champion Mike Santana. Santana dropped his TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary 2026 over the weekend, and from all accounts, appears to be WWE-bound.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as additional information surfaces regarding the TNA Wrestling release of Eric Young.

(H/T: Fightful Select)