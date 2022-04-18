Speaking during an appearance on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps, current Impact Wrestling star Eric Young recalled asking WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man “Randy Savage permission to use his elbow drop from the top rope.

“Macho Man is one of my favourites of all time. I met him when he briefly worked at TNA and he was an amazing guy, super kind to me and very complimentary to me. That was super cool.

Obviously, I had a lot of respect, and I (do the move) and I was working on the pay-per-view that he was working and I had basically done in every match I had for the last 25 years and I went to him and said, ‘If it’s okay with you, I would still like to do it. If you don’t want me to, then I won’t.’ He said, ‘Yup, go head.’ Super cool. Not that he’d ever seen me wrestle, I hope that he knew what my name was, but he gave me permission to do it.”