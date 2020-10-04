Eric Young successfully defended his IMPACT World Championship against Eddie Edwards tonight at Victory Road.
Young delivered a Piledriver followed by a leg submission that caused Edwards to tap out. After the match, Young grabbed a steel chair and prepared to attack him, however, Rich Swann ran in for the save. IMPACT’s Victory Road went off the air with Swann posing with the IMPACT World title and helping Edwards onto his feet.
.@GottaGetSwann isn't going to let @TheEricYoung injure anybody else! #VictoryRoad
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPE2Vh pic.twitter.com/Nr55iopsVU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2020