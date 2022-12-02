Eric Young is reportedly returning to WWE.

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Young was violently written off by fellow Violent By Design member Deaner, apparently killed, in a segment filmed in a prison. PWInsider reports that the segment was filmed in secret. You can see footage below.

Deaner is now the Violent By Design leader. The group features Deaner, Big Kon, and Angels.

There’s no word yet on when Young will be back with WWE, but PWInsider reports that the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion is on his way there.

After successful runs around the world, mainly with TNA/Impact, Young began working with WWE in May 2016. He worked NXT and the main roster, before being released on April 15, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He returned to Impact at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020, and became a two-time Impact World Champion a few months later. Young has led Violent By Design since then, also holding the Impact World Tag Team Titles on two occassions.

