Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary

Former WWE star Eric Young returned to IMPACT at tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view. Young revealed himself in the show’s main event, turning the Fatal-Four Way into a Fatal-Five Way for the vacant world title.
.@TheEricYoung is BACK and our main event is now a FIVE WAY! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/FimGysLGuz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
Young was released by WWE back in April due to the budget cuts made in response to COVID-19. He’s held ever major title in IMPACT spanning back to their TNA days.
Our live coverage of Slammiversary can be found here.
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Slammiversary 2020 Results
- Chris Jericho Reportedly The Superstar Upset About Gallows and Anderson Not Signing With AEW
- Rumor: IMPACT Attempting To Bring In Former TNA Names For Next Round Of Tapings
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows On Previous Talks With AEW, Say They Regret Re-Signing With WWE, Triple H Throwing Money At Them
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?