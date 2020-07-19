Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary

Former WWE star Eric Young returned to IMPACT at tonight’s Slammiversary pay per view. Young revealed himself in the show’s main event, turning the Fatal-Four Way into a Fatal-Five Way for the vacant world title.

Young was released by WWE back in April due to the budget cuts made in response to COVID-19. He’s held ever major title in IMPACT spanning back to their TNA days.

Our live coverage of Slammiversary can be found here.