IMPACT star Eric Young recently joined Reel Talker for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Triple H being in charge of WWE creative, and how he has a great deal of respect for The Game. The former world champion also recalls his first meeting with Vince McMahon when he was still with the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls his first meeting with Vince McMahon:

“I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I told him to his face, if you have a three-hour wrestling show and you can’t find five minutes for me to do anything, you’ve failed. You’re a failure (to Vince). I’d say that again to his face, because that’s what it is.”

How much he respects Triple H:

“The producing, that was a favor to HHH. I wasn’t being used, I was being paid full-time so he said I think you’d be good at it, what do you think about trying it out? Well, I’m there anyway so I might as well. (If Triple H had control at the time) Things would have been way different for me. I would do anything for him (HHH). I’d run through a wall. Help him hide a dead body (laughs), whatever he asked me to do. I respect him that much.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)