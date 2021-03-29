IMPACT star and former world champion Eric Young was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his work with the promotion since returning last summer, then later reveals that he tore his ACL during the last set of tapings and will be out of action for several months.

I was telling Petey [Williams] this, at the last tapings I tore my ACL. It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it. So, it’s frustrating man.

He adds that he’s never dealt with an injury this serious and will be having surgery soon.

I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half and it’s going to be a long, long road. So, we’ll see man. It’s going to get real interesting for me.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)