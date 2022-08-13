IMPACT star and former world champion Eric Young recently joined Jim Alexander of Reel Talker to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on potential retirement and how he hopes he’s not forced out of the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t want to be forced out of the business:

“I don’t want to be forced out. For me, I love it too much and I respect it too much. I’m not going to be 65, and trying to do this at a lower level. I’m just not going to do it. I have too much pride in my body of work. I have too much pride in myself and what wrestling means to me. And that’s singular.”

How wrestling is art:

“You know, it’s art in the end. And you if you want to do it, Ric Flair’s going to wrestle in a couple of weeks from me. And so it would be I hope everything goes well and I hope he’s healthy after…I’m not going to be that guy. I want to sell my house and live in an RV with my dogs and my wife. You know, you never hear from me or see from me again.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)