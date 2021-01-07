Eric Young did an interview with Metro.uk to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his current run in Impact Wrestling being enjoyable after getting released by WWE last year. Here is what he had to say:

‘I was talking to Hunter at the time – there was definitely an option of me going back to NXT and that’s something I was exploring. ‘Decided on IMPACT and I’m happy I did, man. The last six months have been some of the most memorable and best times of my entire career.’

‘It’s a total revitalisation… I was never out of love with pro wrestling, I was out of love with the process of pro wrestling,’ he said. ‘It didn’t matter what I said or what I pitched, you were just slamming your head against the wall and nothing changed. ‘Being in IMPACT, it’s collaborative, every single person wants to have the best match on the show and I think it shows. IMPACT is written by professional wrestling fans for professional wresting fans.’