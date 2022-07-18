IMPACT star and former world champion Eric Young recently joined the Angle Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Violence By Design member giving his thoughts on the AEW and IMPACT relationship, and how he believes there was some missed opportunities. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says while the collaboration between AEW and IMPACT was cool there were some missed opportunities:

“Yeah, I mean, I think there’s opportunities in all the companies. It’s a really wild time to be a wrestling fan where, it could happen that Rich Swann was our world champion, wrestled Kenny Omega as their world champion, and that’s never really happened before. Two televised wrestling companies working together. I don’t think it worked out as well as anyone kind of hoped it would have, I feel like there were a lot of missed opportunities that could have gone back and forth both ways.”

How there are more opportunities now than there were 10 years ago:

“But I mean, the reality is, as far as a wrestler, and definitely as a wrestling fan is, there’s not as many rules as there used to be, which is super cool, right? You could think, ‘Oh, man, what a dream match! This guy versus this guy, or this group versus this group.’ 10 years ago, that didn’t happen. The companies don’t work together, legally, they were not allowed to do those things. Now it’s happening and it’s happening in real time. I’m getting to see it and experience it. So I don’t know if I can name a single name or a single group, but I would be open to it. Because like I said, I’m experiential, and I want to, I want to experience it all, good, bad or indifferent.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)