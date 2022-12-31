In a recent appearance on the “Ten Count” podcast for WrestlingNews.co, Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on various topics, including making a surprise entrance in the annual Royal Rumble match.

WWE brings back former stars and legends for the match.

“As far as appearing [at the Royal Rumble], I would be the last to know,” Rowan told Fall. “I feel like fans figure out [about returns] through [dirt sheets] … and I sometimes feel like you’ll hear rumors and then all of a sudden they come true. That’s why I always say, I always laugh, ‘I’ll probably hear a rumor,’ I don’t know.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc