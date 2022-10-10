Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics, including why he never wanted to sign a full-time contract with AEW, especially after the passing of his friend, Brodie Lee. Highlights are below.

Says there was never a conversation for him to sign with AEW full-time:

It was never a conversation. I was doing and pursuing my own things. And like, I don’t know, it was never a thing, and I didn’t, at that time especially, I didn’t want to be that guy that distracts and always reminds people of a loss, especially that quickly. And with The Dark Order, I wanted nothing to do with it. And that’s not to say that like I’m better.

How mainly he didn’t want to tarnish the legacy Brodie Lee left in AEW:

What I’m saying is I wanted nothing to do with it because that’s his legacy. Like if it’s gonna fizzle out, I want it to fizzle out. But he made it and created that in such a quick amount of time that he had left that I want that to be the memory of him. His TNT championship, his Dog Collar matches; I want that all to be held up here. I wanted nothing to do with that. So like, even if there was a conversation, I wouldn’t have seen myself having a slot there.

