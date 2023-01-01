Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star about his wrestling injuries:

“All the times I got injured and you saw me off TV was because I was having surgeries. Every time I was off TV for a period of time it was because I was having a surgery. You never saw cameras around me. No. I was by myself at the hospitals, getting the surgery, flying back home, miserable, and doing the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day. Nobody ever talks about it. I remember when The Bludgeon Brothers, when we had won at SummerSlam, I tore my bicep. They gave me one day off so I could hopefully deal with the pain, and then we did a SmackDown versus The New Day where we used ladders and all sorts of stuff. In the meantime, I don’t have a right bicep that’s attached to my arm. But I’ve never made a story out of it.”