Pro-wrestling star Erick Redbeard (Rowan) recently appeared on the MCW Cast to discuss his time in WWE, which includes Redbeard sharing a story of a time he was seriously injured and WWE was unable to find him a doctor to get an MRI. He also discusses his release from the company back in 2020 due to COVID cuts, and how it led to him receiving a role in a David Arquette film. Highlights from the interview are below.

Remembers getting seriously injured in WWE and them not being able to find him a doctor to get an MRI:

The most serious injury I’ve had was my right rotator cuffs. I had two of the four heads of the rotator cuff go out on me which, you know, I took a — one of those DDT’s from [Randy] Orton and I think I tore it a little bit but then you know, with this business, you keep working and working and I think I was working Apollo Crews for a three day loop and after the match, I think I had to do something with Kane too and I did something in the third day of the loop where during the beginning of the match, I think I gave him a shoulder tackle and my arm just went limp and then it came back to me during the match. I was able to finish the match and when I got to the back, it just started getting really warm and you know, by the next morning, I couldn’t even raise my hand at all and I was like, ‘Yep, I think I need to go see a doctor,’ and they didn’t send me to a doctor. We were in a big town, I remember I was really upset about this. They couldn’t find a doctor to get an MRI and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ So, they wanted me to do a backstage on that show and then the next day, I had to fly back home to get an MRI, even though I knew I just needed to have surgery, and then — because [when] you know, you know, and you know what you can work through and you know what you can’t and when it comes down to it, things just go out and yeah, I was really upset and I went back home. I got an MRI in a smaller town that I was in and then, a day later they gave me travel to go down to have surgery so that was probably the most painful of surgeries.

On getting the opportunity to be in a film shortly after his WWE release in 2020:

Fast forward to 2020, I got let go, first part of WWE’s massive releases of COVID, hence my last show was the last live show they had before COVID and then, they kept me under contract for like a month and then they let me go which is weird because it’s like you’re used every week and then, ‘Hey, out of here,’ which, you know, has become the norm lately. But a day later, I got a call from David Arquette to — an opportunity to do some film and acting and perfect transition from wrestling, obviously acting so…

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)