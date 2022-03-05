Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured the Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon, Alex Abrahantes) calling out the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King) as both factions have been battling for the last several weeks leading to a potential matchup at Revolution.

As the House of Black was preparing to attack Abrahantes revealed that they had recruited their own monster for Sunday, which led to the return of Erick Redbeard (fka as Erick Rowan in WWE), who has not been seen in AEW since the Brodie Lee tribute show back in 2021.

Redbeard would help Penta and PAC clear the ring, and even tossed around a few security guards as the House of Black retreated. See how it all went down below.

The potential six-man tag match has yet to be confirmed for Sunday.