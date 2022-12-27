Former WWE and AEW star Erick Redbeard recently joined WrestlingNews.Co for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, which included the multi-time tag champion discussing how often he watches WWE, and how he definitely tuned in to watch the return of Bray Wyatt. Highlights can be found below.

Says he doesn’t watch WWE often but did see Bray Wyatt’s return and Omos vs. Braun at Crown Jewel:

Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his debut and what he said and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding, it’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.

How social media can be helpful for fans who don’t watch all the time:

Uh, I mean, it’s a story and I know most wrestling fans don’t have a lot of patience these days but I enjoy… Wrestling has a little something for everybody so it’s nice to be able to turn on a clip a few months down the line and get a quick recap of what’s going on. It’s kind of like watching a soap opera where at least they have stories that happen in between. Maybe you watched on a Monday and then you watch like three weeks down the line and all of this stuff happened but you have to like watch it every day to be clued in on what happened from day to day. Not everybody can watch all the time, so it’s cool to be able to have people go back and use YouTube and social media to go back and just watch clips to see the story live and not actually have to watch on television. I don’t know if that’s good or bad for the business, but it’s cool.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)