Erick Redbeard made an appearance on Wrestle Buddy Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star recalled his partnership with Bryan Danielson in WWE back in 2019.

“I had to talk Vince [McMahon] out of — the day of the [2019 Royal] Rumble, they wanted to cut my beard down to make it the same size as Bryan [Danielson’s] so I look like a taller Daniel Bryan and I shot that down because I said, ‘We have to be different.’ So luckily at that point, I had no problems going to Vince and saying no… for certain things and explaining why I didn’t think it was a good idea, which to my benefit, I’m glad I did.”

