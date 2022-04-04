Pro-wrestling star and former multi-time WWE tag champion Erick Redbeard recently appeared on the Wrestle Buddy podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including who he would have picked to play the mysterious Sister Abagail character in WWE. Highlights are below.

Recalls Wyatt initially being a solo act:

“I didn’t think we were going to get called up to the road. We were told to our face that it was just going to be Bray, that us, me and Luke, wouldn’t get called up with him. Like that was just unfathomable and you know, we were, I was like, close to quitting. Like I had been in developmental for a few years. I wasn’t making [any money] at all. Like it’s kind of hard to support people when you’re making less than $750 a week. Like it was, it was, it was bad. It was a struggle. I started having to take out AmScot loans to try to survive,” Redbeard continued. “And I basically said, ‘If I don’t get this call-up, like, I’m gonna have to quit because I can’t afford to’. I left a steady job where I was making money and it’s like, what am I supposed to do? But luckily everything worked out the way it did and you know, we got called up when we did and I think it was after we shot those vignettes and we started seeing the reactions and when we first came out that we were like, ‘oh sh-t, this is going to be a big deal.’”

Talks getting comfortable with his character:

“Obviously, Bray was the mouthpiece. So the mouthpiece, he’s creatively thinking of how to explain himself and do things in different directions, and then we have these two guys in the background. Well, we have to be completely different, but we have to look like we belong with him. And so there was always, you know, like ideas that me and him would for things that didn’t get shot like, go get shot down. I remember we wanted to do these kidnapping angles,” Redbeard continued. “But they never let us show what happened when he kidnapped them because that would have been great character development for me and, for me and, you know, Brodie, where I always tried to be the one that was like, nice. Kind of like Leatherface where he’s trying to be nice to somebody and then you got, you know, Chop-Top slapping them across the face being like, ‘Don’t do that. What are you doing?’ Ties them back up and then I give the guy some food. Then I give the guy some food feeling bad but then he spills the food. Like just little things like that I think would’ve helped. But like, I think we portrayed that without having to show that to the best of our abilities.”

Says he would have had Luna Vachon be Sister Abagail:

“Luna Vachon. If I had to go any female ever. Yeah, because, because I could only imagine her as that character and the moment she like, screams, or speaks, you know what I mean?”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)