Former WWE star Erick Rowan made a cameo on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was a tribute special for Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, who passed away last weekend due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Hangman Adam Page, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana, and Ortiz in a six-man tag team match took place. Towards the end, Rowan came out and took out Wardlow with a slam. The babyfaces went over to win the match.

After the contest, Rowan helped up a sign and started to cry. This was likely a one-off appearance for Rowan.