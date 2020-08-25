Erick Rowan Discusses His Relationship With Brodie Lee And Joining AEW In The Future

With rumors already circling that Erick Rowan could be joining AEW any time now, if he hasn’t already, Rowan answers the question of joining his past Bludgeon Brother, Brodie Lee. The quote comes from the latest episode of the Chris Van Vliet Show on YouTube. Rowan explains the difference between him and Lee, joining AEW, and what he looks for in wrestling.

“It’s wrestling. You never say never. Me and him have always been joined at the hip. I know he had very high singles aspirations. He wants to be the world champion and all that. To me, I just want to wrestle and have fun doing it and be creative, whether it’s a character backstage and doing that. I have fun doing that stuff. I have fun in the ring. I had fun doing the tag stuff. I don’t care either way. I love performing. He wants to be the best in the world at what he does. He is very meticulous with how he is in the ring. I want to give him a chance. I don’t want to step on any toes. I don’t want to be there like, oh here I am again. Let him do what he wants to do. I’m sure we are going to come around and do something in the future together, but for right now, let him do his own thing. Let me do my own thing and let’s meet back in the year whatever.”

Rowan also explains the origin of his new ring name, Erick Redbeard.

“It’s pretty easy. All my handles are already Erick Redbeard anyway. I guess the most obvious part was when I was let go, I was basically banished and exiled from this big company. Some other guy that was banished from the land and had to make a name for himself was Erick the Red, so I had a redbeard. It’s an easy transition for me.”

(Transcript Credit: WrestlingNews.Co)