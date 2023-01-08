While speaking to The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) discussed a wide range of topics, including Baron Corbin’s dedication to improving:

“There’s some naturally gifted athletes that don’t have that dedication. That they made it so far in their sport that they played before, and now they get a chance and an opportunity with WWE. And there’s some people that have dedication that’ll prove [it] every day and get better and better. Baron Corbin was one of those guys that had dedication in him. There’s other guys that didn’t have that dedication in them, to improve and get better,” said Rowan.