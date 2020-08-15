Erick Rowan Reveals That WWE Contacted Him For Swamp Fight, Talks Bray Wyatt’s Creative Process

Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently took part in an Instagram Q&A with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he was contacted by WWE to be involved in the Extreme Rules Swamp Fight:
There may have been a chance I was given a call and there may have been a chance I was busy filming. There is a high probability that I wasn’t able to fulfill their request.
How Bray Wyatt’s creative process works and how in the end all decisions are made by Vince:
It’s the same with him as everybody else. A lot of his ideas go through and he gets a lot of stuff that he wants, and more power to him for having the voice to be able to get that, but there’s a lot of times, even him, a lot of stuff happens and it’ll get thrown away, that he’s upset about. It just goes across the board. At the end of the day, one guy controls what goes on over there.
Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
