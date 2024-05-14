– Erick Rowan has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. As noted, Rowan is expected to be part of the new group in WWE that has been teased with QR code production glitches on recent programming.

– WWE Superstars Big E. and Kofi Kingston of The New Day are scheduled to appear on the “Pictionary” game show this week. The duo will be taping multiple episodes of the show, which other WWE Superstars such as The Miz and Xavier Woods have appeared on in the past. The series airs Mondays to Fridays.