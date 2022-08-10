Erick Rowan did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

If he would go back to WWE if Triple H called him:

“If the opportunity called for certain things and it was creatively beneficial to the both of us, absolutely.”

If he would be interested in being the leader of AEW’s The Dark Order:

“The answer is absolutely not. To me, that’s what Jon (Brodie Lee) created. In such a short amount of time, he made it memorable. His legacy to that company is that and the TNT title. To me, just leave it alone. I don’t think they should go, but I don’t think there should be a new leader.”

