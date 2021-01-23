During his appearance on Feel The Power, Erik Redbeard spoke on how Brodie Lee used to rib him during their tag matches. Here’s what he had to say:

Yes, he enjoyed messing with me during matches, always. Whether it’d be us facing each other — you know, him heel, him face, it didn’t matter. Or us teaming together, and him just taking my mask and throwing it into the crowd during live events. So I would just run and chase him, and he’d go ‘I’m trying to tag you!’ He’d do it to mess with me. He’d throw it down, and then he’d try to tag me. I would just drop down [and] be like, ‘I’m busy trying to get this,’ and he’d mess back with me.