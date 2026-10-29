Esfinge defeated Akuma to win the Mexican National Heavyweight Championship at CMLL’s October 27 Día de Muertos show at Arena México. Calavera Jr. I also secured Mexico City’s place in the Rey del Inframundo final, winning the night’s six-man qualifier.

Pablo Lozano’s report for Kaiser Sports MX describes Esfinge weakening Akuma with a double plancha before finishing with the Nudo Egipcio. Israel Zamacona’s Radio Fórmula report confirms that the hold produced the three-count, ending Akuma’s reign in the semi-main event. Esfinge had challenged Akuma a week earlier, according to Zamacona.

The main-event qualifier, contested after Esfinge’s title win, featured Calavera Jr. I, Villano III Jr., Yutani, Barboza, Rugido and El Coyote. Lozano reports that Calavera eliminated Barboza, Rugido eliminated El Coyote, Yutani eliminated Rugido and Villano eliminated Yutani, leaving Calavera and Villano to decide the place.

Calavera won the deciding exchange after applying an arm lock and leg hold, according to Lozano. He advances to the October 30 four-way at Arena México, where Guerrero Maya Jr. awaits the three arena representatives as the defending winner.

Sources: Pablo Lozano, Kaiser Sports MX; Israel Zamacona, Radio Fórmula.