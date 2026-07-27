Danhausen is gearing up for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in style.

The rising WWE Superstar will take part in the first-ever ‘Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour.’

Featured below are complete details from ESPN regarding the Immersive Danhausen Activation.

WHAT: Ahead of the biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, ESPN and WWE invite fans to enter the wonderfully weird world of Danhausen with the debut of the Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour – a one-of-a-kind roaming popsicle truck serving frozen treats, unexpected surprises and photo opportunities in Minneapolis. From Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2, humans brave enough to approach Danhausen can choose their frozen fate: VERY NICE or VERY EVIL, as the truck makes stops throughout the greater Minneapolis area from Downtown East Commons Park to the Convention Center and U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans can test their luck by spinning a flavor wheel to have their frozen treat selected for them. Tune into SummerSlam streaming live on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Because every human should witness SummerSlam. Danhausen approves. WHEN / WHERE: Thursday, July 30

Downtown East Commons Park

425 Portland Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415

VIP Media Moment: 10:30 a.m – 11:00 a.m

Open to the Public: 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m By Invite Only – VIP Media Moment

Boys & Girls Club of the East Side

1620 Ames Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Hours: 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Nicollet Mall

555 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN, 55403

Open to the Public: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 31

Convention Center

1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 5540

Open to the Public: Friday: 10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m Saturday, August 1

U.S. Bank Stadium

401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open to the Public: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, August 2

U.S. Bank Stadium

401 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open to the Public: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.