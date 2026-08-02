Oba Femi added another accolade to his growing list of accomplishments following WWE SummerSlam.

After defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of night one on Saturday, August 1, Femi was presented with the inaugural ESPN Moment of the Night championship belt.

ESPN announced on social media, “Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell and claimed ESPN’s first-ever Moment of the Night belt.”

The custom championship was unveiled by ESPN in a press release on July 27. According to the network, the award will recognize “the most impactful performance, storyline or match moment from each WWE Premium Live Event.”

Femi defeated Lesnar in an 11-minute, 30-second Hell in a Cell match to close out Saturday’s show. After the bout, the cell was raised and Lesnar addressed the crowd, referring to Femi as the future of WWE while calling himself the past before the two shared a show of respect.

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