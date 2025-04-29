Arda Ocal of ESPN has a featured article up dubbed, “The Time is now: Projecting John Cena’s final WWE matches.”

In the piece, the following matches are listed:

• John Cena defeats Randy Orton at Backlash (May)

• Jey Uso defeats John Cena to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB (June)

• John Cena defeats CM Punk at SNME (July)

• John Cena and Travis Scott defeat Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny at SummerSlam (August)

• Joe Hendry defeats John Cena via DQ at TNA Victory Road (September)

• John Cena defeats Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel (November)

• Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena to become Undisputed Champion at SNME (December)

What do you think of the list? If it plays out as such, would you be satisfied? Sound off with your thoughts in our “Comments” section below.

John Cena returns to the ring to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in their “ONE LAST TIME” showdown at WWE Backlash: St. Louis on May 10 at Enterprise Center.