ESPN is pushing back on a report claiming the network has already decided against renewing its WWE Premium Live Event deal when the agreement expires in 2030.

A report published Tuesday claimed that ESPN “won’t be renewing the [WWE PLE] contract when it expires,” citing issues involving the current media landscape, the relationship between the two companies and the rollout of ESPN Unlimited through cable providers.

ESPN has since issued a statement firmly denying that any such decision has been made.

“There is no truth to the report that we have decided not to renew,” the statement began. “They never checked with us before publishing and had they, we would have told them that was completely false.”

WWE and ESPN began their five-year agreement in 2025, with the deal reportedly worth approximately $1.6 billion overall. The partnership officially kicked off with WrestlePalooza on September 20, 2025, meaning the two sides are still approaching just the first anniversary of a deal that runs through 2030.

WWE PLEs are available through ESPN Unlimited, with some events also receiving a television simulcast on ESPN or ESPN2. WWE talent have additionally become regular fixtures across ESPN programming during PLE weeks as part of the promotional push surrounding major events.

The original report cited the current media market, alleged “culture and synergy” concerns between WWE and ESPN and cable providers failing to absorb the cost of ESPN Unlimited for customers as factors behind the supposed decision.

It was also suggested that a “massive increase in subscriptions” over the coming years or more favorable carriage arrangements with cable providers could potentially alter ESPN’s position.

According to ESPN itself, however, there is currently no position to alter, as the network says the claim that it has already decided against renewing WWE’s PLE rights is “completely false.”