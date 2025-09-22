What did ESPN think of the debut efforts by WWE over the weekend?

Heading into the show, ESPN held a media call where they noted that their coverage of WWE would be a situation of church and state, with them independently covering the product the same way their analysts would a NFL or NBA game.

And apparently they meant it.

Coming out of WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the ESPN review of the show wasn’t glowingly positive to say the least.

In fact, it was barely a passing effort in terms of school-letter grades, as the ESPN website ran an article after the show where they gave WWE WrestlePalooza a final grade of ‘C.’

From ESPN.com: