ESPN laid off Andreas Hale as part of a company-wide round of cuts, ending his run covering professional wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts for the network.

Hale was among several prominent ESPN employees affected by the reductions. The company said most of the job changes were connected to its integration of recently acquired NFL Network assets, with other positions across ESPN also eliminated.

Hale’s WWE coverage had previously generated controversy. ESPN stopped using letter grades in his premium live event reviews after he gave Wrestlepalooza a C, and WWE later denied him credentials for WrestleMania 42.

POST Wrestling asked ESPN whether Hale’s grading or credential denial influenced his departure. The network declined to comment, and no connection between those incidents and the company-wide cuts has been established.

Hale confirmed his departure in a statement posted on X.

I was just informed that my time at ESPN has come to an end, as I am one of the casualties of the company-wide layoffs.

Hale said he intends to continue covering combat sports during the next stage of his career.