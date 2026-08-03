Chelsea Green added another accolade to her already successful night at WWE SummerSlam.

Green captured the Interim WWE Women’s Championship during Sunday’s Premium Live Event, outlasting Charlotte Flair, Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill in a chaotic five-way ladder match to claim the vacant title.

Following the show, ESPN recognized Green’s performance by presenting her with the Moment of the Night Championship, making her the second Superstar to receive the honor.

Oba Femi became the inaugural ESPN Moment of the Night Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell during Saturday’s SummerSlam Night One main event.

Green now holds the Interim WWE Women’s Championship while Rhea Ripley remains the recognized WWE Women’s Champion, as Ripley continues to recover from injury.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.