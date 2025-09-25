Will significant WWE moments and news be featured on SportsCenter now that the company has signed with ESPN?

Let’s find out!

ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how ESPN will handle coverage of WWE now that the two conglomerates have entered into a lucrative multi-year deal.

“It’s a really active conversation,” Magnus told Deitsch. “What we’re seeing today is launch-oriented. We’ve had superstars on our shows. Triple H has been on a variety of shows. Everything, though, has been presented in the context of the new partnership and WrestlePalooza. When it flips from being (less) about the awareness of the new rights agreements and new partnership, how do we handle coverage of the WWE across our platforms? That is a really active conversation right now.”

Magnus continued, “My gut here is that there will be coverage, but we’re figuring out what that looks like in the context of WWE. It’s unequivocally entertainment and part of sports and athletic and what we do in every way, other than the storylines are scripted, and it’s presented that way and everybody knows that. There is a full appreciation at ESPN of how compelling their content is from an entertainment perspective. The answer is ‘Yes, for sure,’ but I’m not really prepared right now to tell you or give you examples of what that might look like.”

The ‘WWE on ESPN Era’ officially kicked off this past weekend with the inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza show on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN featured Brock Lesnar defeating John Cena in the opening match, Stephanie Vaquer capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship, the first match for AJ Lee in ten years when she and husband CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, as well as Cody Rhodes retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship with a victory over Drew McIntyre in the main event.

