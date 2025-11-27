WWE’s move to ESPN continues to build momentum heading into one of the biggest weekends of the year.

Back in September, WWE and ESPN officially locked in a major partnership that puts every WWE premium live event on the new ESPN Unlimited platform.

Since that deal kicked off, WWE talent has been popping up across ESPN programming to push the product and spotlight upcoming PLEs.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Traina’s SI Media podcast, ESPN President Burke Magnus gave an update on how the relationship has been unfolding so far.

“It’s gone great so far. We’re very familiar with Nick Khan and the team over there,” he said. “We’ve had engagement with them for years in much smaller ways. They are fantastic to work with.”

He continued, “They really hustle on behalf of their property. Those appearances don’t just happen unless you have a league to make those people available. The superstars are highly engaged in promoting themselves, the broader WWE, and their stories. It’s been really good so far. We’re looking forward to WrestleMania this year, which would be our first. We’ve had two PLEs to date, one was in the Middle East, so it was on an off-hour. Wrestlepalooza was new. Survivor Series this weekend is going to be a really good measuring stick for how it’s going. In terms of the interaction between the team at WWE and us, it’s been great.”

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames set to air on ESPN Unlimited this weekend, the partnership gets its biggest test yet.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)