Who are the 30 best wrestlers under the age of 30?

ESPN attempted to answer that question this week.

ESPN.com released a list of the 30 best wrestlers under the age of 30 in a new feature published today.

Of the 30 ranked, 8 are from WWE, while 12 represent AEW, although the first spot went to a WWE Superstar.

The top 10 for the list is as follows:

1. Dirty Dominik Mysterio

2. MJF

3. Toni Storm

4. Rhea Ripley

5. Mariah May

6. Konosuke Takeshita

7. Jack Perry

8. Kyle Fletcher

9. Daniel Garcia

10. Shota Umino

What are YOUR thoughts? Sound off in the “Comments” section below!