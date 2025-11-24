Who are the best pro wrestlers in the world under the age of 30 years old right now?

Allow ESPN to answer that for you!

The industry-leader in sports coverage, and the newest WWE media partner, released a special feature on their official ESPN.com website on Monday looking at the top 30 pro wrestling stars currently in the business under 30 years of age.

Topping the new ESPN list is the AAA Mega Champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Also featured on the list in prominent spots are Kyle Fletcher (2), Rhea Ripley (3), MJF (4), Tiffany Stratton (5), as well as several other WWE, NXT, AEW, TNA Wrestling and other pro wrestling stars.

Check out the complete list from ESPN’s new feature looking at the top 30 pro wrestling stars currently in the business under the age of 30 below.

#1. Dominik Mysterio

#2. Kyle Fletcher

#3. Rhea Ripley

#4. MJF

#5. Tiffany Stratton

#6. Bron Breakker

#7. Blake Monroe

#8. Oba Femi

#9. Roxanne Perez

#10. Leon Slater

#11. Je’Von Evans

#12. El Hijo del Vikingo

#13. Kaito Kiyomiya

#14. Gabe Kidd

#15. Lyra Valkyria

#16. Sareee

#17. Saya Kamitani

#18. Mascara Dorada

#19. Sol Ruca

#20. Jordynne Grace

#21. Daniel Garcia

#22. Jack Perry

#23. Hook

#24. Megan Bayne

#25. Starlight Kid

#26. Kevin Knight

#27. Axiom

#28. Kelani Jordan

#29. Shota Umino

#30. Atlantis Jr.

