Andreas Hale won’t be covering the biggest two-night WWE premium live event of the year this weekend for ESPN.

And it’s not by choice.

The ESPN reporter who memorably gave WWE honest, but not overly positive school-letter grades for their initial premium live events offered as part of their new partnership with ESPN, who named AEW over WWE in multiple year-end awards categories and who covered the Janel Grant case, surfaced via social media to explain why he won’t be covering the two shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend in “Sin City.”

“I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN,” Hale wrote via X. “WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access.”

Hale continued, “Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.